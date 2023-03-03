Robert L. Jones Sr. 

Published 12:32 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Robert L. Jones Sr. are to be held on Sunday, March 5 in the Springhill M. B. Church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Herman Sylvester officiating: interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m.

Robert L. Jones Sr. passed away on Tuesday, February 28 following a brief illness. He was 81. He retired from the U. S. Army and worked at Waterways Experiment Station and as a cashier for Waterview Casino.

He was preceded in death by his parents, D.J. Jones and Bell Jones; his brothers, Jerry Jones, James Jones, Melvin Jones, Charles Jones and Ernest Jones Sr.; his sister, Alma Jones Evans.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Jones of Vicksburg; his sons, Robert L. Jones, II of Hattiesburg, MS, Kevin Jones of Vicksburg; sisters Ruby Buck of Frisco, TX and Myrtis Silas of Menlo Park, CA, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other including his Goddaughter Tawonia Miller of Vicksburg.

