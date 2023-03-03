Run Thru History set for Saturday; registration and packet pick-up available today Published 11:26 am Friday, March 3, 2023

The 44th annual Run Thru History is less than 24 hours away, but there is still plenty of time to sign up for Vicksburg’s biggest running event.

Online registration through raceroster.com is open until 7 p.m. Friday, and in-person registration is available from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn across from the Vicksburg National Military Park, 3330 Clay St.

Runners and walkers who have pre-registered can also pick up their packets at that time. Race day registration will be available at the Hampton Inn from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The Run Thru History is a 10-kilometer run, 5-kilometer race walk and 1-mile children’s fun run through the Vicksburg National Military Park. The 10K and 5K events will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in the VNMP, and the Cannonball Run 1-miler starts at 9.

The registration fee is $35 for the 10K and 5K. The 1-miler is only for children 12 and under and is free.

After the race, the Hampton Inn’s parking lot will host the Run Thru History’s after-party. The Chill will perform, and hot dogs, snacks and beverages will be available.

For more information, visit runthruhistory.org or call 601-638-1071.