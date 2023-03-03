Softball roundup: Warren Central, Vicksburg both take losses Published 9:03 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Warren Central couldn’t quite keep up with Florence in a softball shootout on Thursday.

Raegan King went 3-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored, and Addison Errington drove in two runs as Florence beat Warren Central 9-7.

The teams combined for six multiple-run innings. Warren Central scored three runs in the top of the first, but Florence answered with four in the bottom half and two more in the third to gain the upper hand.

Warren Central got within a run, at 8-7, on a pair of RBI fielder’s choices in the fifth inning, and then Florence scored on a sacrifice fly by Errington in the bottom of the sixth. Warren Central was retired in order in the seventh.

Jenn Smith singled and scored two runs for the Lady Vikes (4-5). Lola Crozier had three RBIs, with two of them coming on a single in the first inning.

Warren Central’s next game is Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., at home vs. Wesson.

Yazoo County 5, Vicksburg 0

Vicksburg High managed only two hits, and gave up five runs in the last three innings in a loss to Yazoo County on Thursday.

Madilyn Pervis hit a two-run single in the sixth inning that gave Yazoo County a 4-0 lead. Lilly Andrews also hit an RBI double and Ryliegh Sudbeck an RBI single.

Vicksburg’s only hits were singles by Avery Van Norman and Trinity McGloster. The Missy Gators did not have a runner get past first base until the sixth inning, when Amari Johnson walked and got to third on two stolen bases.

Lexi Kistler pitched six innings for the Missy Gators (3-7) and finished with seven strikeouts.

Vicksburg will play at Ridgeland Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.