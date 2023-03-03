Thomas Fount Beard, Jr., and Sara Jean Turner Wed in New Orleans Published 4:31 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Thomas Fount Beard, Jr., and Sara Jean Turner, both of New Orleans, La. were married at 6 p.m. Nov. 19, 2022, at Latrobes on Royal, New Orleans La.

The Rev. Robert Patin officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Renee Turner of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Joe Noe, Jr. and the late Mr. Joe Noe, Jr. of Clarksdale and Mrs. Homer Allen Turner and the late Mr. Homer Allen Turner of Belzoni.

The groom is the son of Thomas Fount Beard, Sr. of Vicksburg and Rebecca Ann Conaster of Eureka, Calif. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Fount Henry Beard of Vicksburg,

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Carmon Conatser of Hot Springs, Ark. and the late Mrs. Virgie Lee Conatser of Mena, Ark.

Given in marriage by her father, Michael Allen Turner, the bride’s chosen colors were forest green, white, blush and blue.

Serving as matrons of honor were Clara Grace Shirley of Ridgeland and Megan Cook Vincent of Naples, Fla.

Thomas Fount Beard, Sr., father of the groom served as the best man. Grooms maid was Ashton Lee Beard of Vicksburg. Usher was Peter Jeffrey Vincent II of Naples, Fla.

The honorary mother and father of the bride were Dr. and Mrs. James Wesley Cook of Vicksburg.

Scripture readers were cousins of the bride, Camryn Kestenbaum of Memphis, Tenn. and Robert Noe of Clarksdale.

The program attendant was Carys Turner, cousin of the bride, of Dallas, Texas.

Nuptial music was provided by harpist Rachel Van Voorhees of New Orleans, La.

A reception followed at Latrobes on Royal, New Orleans La.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of St. Aloysius High School and a 2013 graduate of Louisiana State University where she majored in petroleum engineering with a minor in geology. She is an engineer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The groom is a 2005 graduate of Camp Shelby and he is a business owner.

Following the wedding ceremony, the couple traveled to South Africa for their honeymoon and are at home in New Orleans, La.