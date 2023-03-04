Old Post Files March 4, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, March 4, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Helen Chadwick stars in “The Sin Flood” at the Alamo Theater. • Garnet Van Norman is ill with the measles. • J.W. Tucker, county assessor, is a candidate for re-election. • The Rev. O’Sullivan is here from Bassfield.

90 years ago: 1933

A marriage license is issued to C.E. Graham and Alice Hawkins. • Paul Oakes is ill in Memphis. • E.A. Fitzgerald Sr. returns from Washington, D.C., where he attended the inauguration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. • Mrs. W.M. Levi is ill at her home.

80 years ago: 1943

Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Givens are both ill at the Vicksburg Hospital. • The War Department announced that Col. Irvine Scudder is being held prisoner of war by the Japanese.

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Mary H. Conklin passes away. • Rock Hudson stars in “Seminole” at the Joy Theater. • Local Girl Scouts observe the 14th anniversary of Scouting.

60 years ago: 1963

William H. McGee, well-known Vicksburg druggist, dies. • Mrs. Frank Pajerski is visiting her mother in Meridian.

50 years ago: 1973

Fast rises of the Mississippi River are expected in the new few days, after which the river will continue a slow climb to a crest of 42 feet. • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas M. Stanford Jr. announce the birth of a son, Scott Gerald, born March 7. • A former St. Aloysius football coach, Andy Bourgeios, is hired to be the assistant coach for special teams with the Houston Oilers.

40 years ago: 1983

Vicksburg Jaycees received an award for being the fastest-growing chapter in Mississippi. • Sandra Lynn Nelson is inducted into an honorary group for the School of Business at Jackson State University. • James M. “Jim” McKowen, retired officer of Merchants National Bank, dies.

30 years ago: 1993

After at least a decade of planning and a year of actual work, the Vicksburg-Tallulah Regional Airport officially opens. • Vicksburg and surrounding areas awake to snow, sleet and slush — a combination that hasn’t fallen here this late in the year since 1968. • Coit L. Lambert dies.

20 years ago: 2003

County employees close Lake Shore Drive as water begins to creep over the road. • Anderson-Tully lays off 10 percent of its workforce. • Delbert Hosemann, a Jackson attorney and Vicksburg native, drops out of the attorney general’s race.

10 years ago: 2013

A regional jail in Warren County is now acceptable in the county board’s eyes, but it’s still a first step in a longer possible road to replacing the century-old jail on Grove Street and one that is expected to be resolved this year because of a looming legislative deadline.