Photo Gallery: 44th annual Run Thru History Published 1:56 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

More than 500 runners and walkers continued a Vicksburg tradition on Saturday by competing in the 44th annual Run Thru History at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Held on the first Saturday each March since it was started in 1980, the event includes a 10-kilometer run, 5-kilometer race walk, and a children’s 1-mile fun run. An after-party featuring Vicksburg band The Chill, as well as the Run Thru History’s “world famous” hot dogs and beer provided by Southern Beverage Company, followed across the street in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn.

The winners in this year’s 10K run were Peter Kazery and Kristi Hall. Kazery, a 31-year-old from Clinton, won the overall 10K title for a record sixth time. Hall, who had nine runner-up finishes before finally winning in 2021, won the women’s championship for the third year in a row.

In the 5K race walk, Larry Robinson claimed his seventh Run Thru History overall championship. Angel Curry won the women’s championship.

Jackson Finney, a 12-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, won the Cannonball Run 1-Miler.

Three long-running streaks also continued at this year’s Run Thru History. Rodgers Coffing and Gary Sessums continued their streak of having run in the 10K event every year, and Joyce Beacham kept her run of being in every 5K walk alive.

The 71-year-old Coffing finished 183rd out of 201 runners. The 64-year-old Sessums, who has finished near the back of the pack in most of his Run Thru History outings, was 197th. The 66-year-old Beacham did better in the 5K by placing 29th overall and 10th in the women’s division.

