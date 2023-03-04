Warren Central cruises past Tensas Academy in Saturday matinee Published 2:23 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

Warren Central’s baseball team didn’t take Saturday off, but it did take it easy.

The Vikings hammered out 12 hits and scored 18 runs in the first two innings as they beat Tensas Academy 18-0 in an afternoon game at Viking Field.

Cade Fairley went 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the way. Ryan Nelson, Jack Wright and Ishamel Trujillo also had two RBIs apiece.

Maddox Lynch had three RBIs, and also pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.

Kylan Landers helped the Vikings get off to a fast start with an RBI double in the first inning, and Seth Sterling and Lynch followed with RBI singles for a 3-0 lead. In all, the first nine batters reached base before an out was recorded, and Warren Central lead 8-0 after one inning.

Wright had two hits — an RBI double and an RBI single — and Fairley hit a bases-clearing double during another 10-run rally in the second inning. The Vikings sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning, and the game ended via the mercy rule after the top of the third.

Every Warren Central starter scored at least one run.

After playing its last three games at home, Warren Central will go on the road Tuesday to play Germantown at 7 p.m. After that, the Vikings will come back to Vicksburg for their MHSAA Region 6-6A opener against defending Class 6A champion Northwest Rankin on March 10 at 7 p.m.