Warren Central’s Lane Gordon wins Class 6A North State powerlifting title

Published 7:23 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren Central powerlifter Lane Gordon, left, stands with coach Gage Quimby after finishing first in the 132-pound weight class at the MHSAA Class 6A North State championship on Saturday. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Lane Gordon punched his ticket to the MHSAA Class 6A state powerlifting meet — with authority.

The Warren Central senior set two meet records and finished first in the 132-pound weight class the Class 6A North State meet Saturday at Lewisburg High School.

Gordon totaled 1,140 pounds in the bench press, deadlift and squat, which was 175 pounds more than his nearest challenger. Gordon also set the meet records by lifting 465 pounds in the squat and 255 in the bench press.

Gordon is the defending Class 6A champion in the 132-pound division. The 2023 MHSAA boys’ state powerlifting meet is April 1 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

