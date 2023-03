2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule Published 4:56 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

SEC TOURNAMENT

At Nashville, Tennessee

March 8

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia vs. LSU, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 9

Mississippi State vs. Florida, Noon (SEC Network)

South Carolina-Ole Miss winner vs. Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Arkansas vs. Auburn, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia-LSU winner vs. Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 10

Mississippi St.-Florida winner vs. Alabama, Noon (ESPN)

South Carolina-Ole Miss-Tennessee winner vs. Missouri, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arkansas-Auburn winner vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia-LSU-Vanderbilt winner vs. Kentucky (SEC Network)

March 11

Semifinals, Noon and 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

March 12

Championship game, Noon (ESPN)