2023 SWAC basketball tournament schedules Published 6:25 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023

SWAC Men’s Tournament schedule

At Birmingham, Ala.

All games streamed on ESPN+ unless noted

March 8

Grambling vs. Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

March 9

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m.

Southern U. vs. Alabama A&M, 8:30 p.m.

March 10

Alcorn-Texas Southern winner vs. Southern-Alabama A&M winner, 2 p.m.

Grambling-Bethune Cookman winner vs. JSU-Prairie View winner, 8:30 p.m.

March 11

Championship game, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

SWAC Women’s Tournament schedule

At Birmingham, Ala.

March 8

Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 11 a.m.

Jackson State vs. Grambling, 5:30 p.m.

March 9

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman, 11 a.m.

Southern U. vs. Prairie View A&M, 5:30 p.m.

March 10

Alabama A&M-UAPB winner vs. Alabama St-Bethune-Cookman winner, 11 a.m.

JSU-Grambling winner vs. Southern-Prairie View winner, 5:30 p.m.

March 11

Championship game, 1 p.m.