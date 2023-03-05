OUTLOOK: Don’t Miss 4 Days of Fun at Vicksburg’s Mighty ‘Sip Fest

Published 4:00 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Mighty ‘Sip Fest’s 2023 poster features artwork by local artist H.C. Porter, depicting a musician playing guitar in a boxcar. (Photo courtesy of Mighty ‘Sip Fest)

Mark your calendars for the Mighty ‘Sip Fest, which is set to bring together favorite Vicksburg happenings all rolled into one fun-filled four-day event.

From April 13 to 16 and from morning until night, a gamut of events has been scheduled including the opportunity to stroll along the old Mississippi River Bridge.

The idea to hold a four-day festival that pulls together several events has been a collaboration between local organizations and engaged citizens, Lorelei Books owner Kelle Barfield said.

“This (the Mighty ‘Sip Fest) is about the collective power of creativity and good ideas because all these groups have great single events, but by golly when you put them all together in what I call a community raffle basket you get so much value out of a trip to Vicksburg,” Barfield said.

Vicksburg Convention Center executive director Erin Southard said she is happy the VCC’s Arts and Music Festival is part of the four-day event.

“This year will be our second annual Arts and Musical Festival and we are excited to be partnering with more organizations,” Southard said.

The Vicksburg Arts and Music Festival will run April 14-15 and in addition to the live music, visual art exhibitions and food offered, Southard said, the VCC has partnered with the Alcorn State University Jazz Festival, which will take place at the VCC on April 15.

Kicking off the Might ‘Sip Fest’s four-day event will be a performance by the Vicksburg Chamber Choir on Thursday, April 13.

Beginning Friday, April 14, live music will be performed in downtown Vicksburg, and “Gold In The Hills” will kick off its spring season with performances at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre, 101 Iowa Ave. Performances will continue through Sunday.

“Gold,” as many of the locals refer to the Guinness Book of World Records longest-running show, is great entertainment for all ages and has been touted as “one of the 10 things you really have to do in Mississippi” by OnlyInYourState.com.

The list of events continues with tablescaping classes at the Duff Green Mansion on April 14 and 15 and cannon firings and living history moments at the Vicksburg National Military on April 15 and 16 to commemorate the beginning of Park Week.

Live music will continue in the downtown area on Saturday, April 15. Also planned for Saturday is the Vicksburg Art Association’s Spring Art Show. The show will be held at the Old Constitution Firehouse Gallery. The Attic Gallery will also have live artist demonstrations as well as the Jackson Gallery at the Mulberry. And the Old Court House Museum will offer antique appraisals.

Capping off the Mighty ‘Sip Fest, the Vicksburg Orchestral Society will hold a concert on Sunday, April 16, and brunch will be offered at the Watermark.

Read The Vicksburg Post for more information and behind-the-scenes stories leading up to Mighty ‘Sip Fest.

