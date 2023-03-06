Eddie Leon Curtis Sr.

Published 3:12 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Eddie Leon Curtis Sr. are to be held on Wednesday, March 8 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Gregory Butler officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. 

Eddie Leon Curtis Sr. passed away on Monday, February 27 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 64. He had worked as a machinist for Simpson Duravent and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rober and Emm Curtis Sr.; his brothers, Robert Curtis and Charles Curtis. 

He is survived by his wife, Janet Curtis of Vicksburg; his three sons, Patrick Eugene Curtis of Dallas, TX, Eddie L. Curtis Jr. of Memphis, TN, and Shanderick Nelson of Vicksburg, MS; his three daughters Jennifer Damper of Byram, Victoria Harris of Byram and Shauntoria Curtis of Vicksburg; his two sisters Connie Bingham of Memphis, TN, and Rose Curtis Butler of Vicksburg and seven grandchildren.

 

