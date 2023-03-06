Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand picks Kelly Clarkson as her mentor on “The Voice”
Published 8:52 pm Monday, March 6, 2023
- Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand was named Miss Mississippi 2021 on final night of competition at Miss Mississippi on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (Photo by Chris Todd)
Three was former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand’s lucky number Monday night during her performance on “The Voice.”
Brand was the third contestant to perform in the first night of competition, and three of the four judges turned their chairs around with hopes she would choose them as her mentor.
Judges vying for Brand were Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, former member of the boy band One Direction, and Chance the Rapper.
Brand chose to go with Clarkson.
Country music star Blake Shelton is also serving as a judge for “The Voice” but did not award Brand a chair-turn.
Brand, who was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2021 and Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017, sang “Mississippi Girl,” which was originally recorded by Star native Faith Hill.
“The Voice” will be televised on NBC at 7 p.m. central time on Mondays and at 8 p.m. central time on Tuesdays. Brand is one of 23 contestants in the 2023 season of “The Voice.”
