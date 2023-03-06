Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand set to compete in 2023 season of ‘The Voice’
March 6, 2023
- Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand was named Miss Mississippi 2021 on final night of competition at Miss Mississippi on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (Photo by Chris Todd)
The 2023 season of “The Voice” will premiere tonight, March 6, and one of Mississippi’s own has been chosen as one of the 23 competitors.
Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand is scheduled to compete in the new season of “The Voice.”
Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2021.
During the Miss America Competition, Brand performed “House of the Rising Sun.” And although she did not walk away with the national title, she was awarded a $1,000 scholarship as a non-finalist talent award winner.
In addition to being Miss Mississippi, Brand was also crowned Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017.
“The Voice” will be televised on NBC at 7 p.m. central time on Mondays and at 8 p.m. central time on Tuesdays. Kelly Clarkson will return as one of the four coaches for the 2023 season, as well as Blake Shelton. New judges this year are Niall Horan, a former member of the boy band One Direction, and Chance the Rapper.
