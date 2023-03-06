Former Warren Central star Lewis lights it up, earns national honor for Troy Published 9:03 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

TROY, Ala. — A hot start that has him among the national leaders in home runs and RBIs has also garnered Shane Lewis some big-time recognition.

The former Warren Central star was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week after leading Troy to a 4-0 record last week. He batted .615 (8-for-13) with four home runs, 14 RBIs and five runs scored in the four games.

Lewis, a sophomore left fielder, leads all NCAA Division I players with 26 RBIs, and is tied for fourth with eight home runs entering the week. Florida’s Jac Caglianone leads the country with 10 home runs.

“We are happy for Shane to be recognized as a national player of the week,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “He has been keeping his process very simple, and we know if he continues to maintain the same focus, success will follow.”

Lewis had an offensive explosion to lead the Trojans to a midweek win over UAB, a sweep of South Carolina-Upstate, and their 11th straight win to open the season.

In a 15-9 win over USC-Upstate on March 4, Lewis went 4-for-4 with two home runs and eight RBIs. It was the first time a Trojan recorded eight RBIs in a game since 2006.

Lewis has had at least one RBI in eight of Troy’s 11 games this season. His eight home runs already match the most any Troy player hit last season.

Troy hosts Florida Gulf Coast in a two-game midweek series Tuesday and Wednesday, and then goes to Orlando for a three-game series against Central Florida beginning Friday.