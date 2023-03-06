Junior Auxiliary’s Birdies and Bogeys golf tournament benefits good works Published 11:00 am Monday, March 6, 2023

For the 14th year in a row, the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary is combining good golf and good works.

The Junior Auxiliary’s Birdie and Bogey For Kids Golf Tournament is scheduled for March 31 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina. The event helps the organization raise funds for a half-dozen service projects throughout the year.

“This is one of our two main fundraisers. The purpose of the Junior Auxiliary is to serve the children of Warren County. This takes money, so we rely on our fundraisers so we can provide support to these places in Vicksburg,” said JA president Clare Huntley. “These fundraisers sustain our projects. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Among the JA’s projects are Camp Silvercloud, an annual summer camp for mentally and physically challenged children; Children’s Shelter and Lifting Lives Family Shelter; Heart & Sole, a mentorship program for young girls; and Safety Town, which teaches preschoolers about basic personal safety.

Huntley said those projects, as well as a few others, reach children and families all over Warren County.

“The impact it has for our youth and the parents of these children will bring you to tears. We’re also able to pull in volunteers and stress the importance of volunteering in our community,” Huntley said. “One connection can change a life. It’s really important, our mission.”

Huntley also thanked the sponsors for their continued support of the event.

“Any small or large donation is appreciated. We want to thank them,” she said. “So much gratitude goes toward these local businesses that help us year after year.”

The Birdie and Bogey For Kids Golf Tournament is entering its 14th year. The tournament entry fee is $400 for each four-person team. Hole sponsorships are also available, and there will be a golf ball drop in addition to the tournament.

The golf ball drop works like a 50/50 raffle. Balls can purchased for $10 apiece, or three for $25. Hundreds of golf balls will then be dropped onto the Clear Creek driving range from a bucket truck, and the closest to the hole will split the pot.

For more information on the tournament or to register, visit JAVicksburg.org.

“I think everybody kind of looks forward to it,” said JA member and tournament director Natalie Muirhead.

BIRDIE AND BOGEY FOR KIDS

• March 31, at Clear Creek Golf Course

• Entry fee: $400 per four-person team

• Golf tournament that is a fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg’s service projects.

• A 50/50 ball drop will also be held, where golf balls will be dropped and the closest to the hole wins a cash prize. The cost is $10 per ball or three for $25, and you do not need to be present to win.