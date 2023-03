Kennith L. Humphrey Published 3:56 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

Kennith L. Humphrey, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, March 2 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 57. He was a veteran of U. S. Coast Guard and a self-employed artist. Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.