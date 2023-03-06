Sunset concert series starts this weekend at Vicksburg Convention Center Published 10:30 am Monday, March 6, 2023

The Vicksburg Convention Center will be having its Sunset concert series this spring. All concerts will be held outside of the Vicksburg Convention Center, if weather permits.

Those wanting to attend each week can enjoy various music artists as they watch the sunset. The Vicksburg Convention Center will also offer a dining option of a three-course meal while watching the concert. For those choosing the dining option, reservations must be made. The meal cost is $25.

Starting on March 10, attendees will be treated to a concert by Vicksburg Orchestral Society’s Brass Quintet; on March 17 is Devil’s Duo and on March 24 is Thomas Murray. For more information or to make reservations call the VCC office at 601-630-2929 or email vccdirector@vicksburg.org.