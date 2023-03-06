Vicksburg board to start recognizing, honoring youth

Published 4:19 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By John Surratt

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. presents a resolution to Kameron Jones honoring him as Vicksburg's first professional minor league umpire. Jones, 20, a graduate of Vicksburg High School signed his first contract at 19. Flaggs said later that future meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will take time to honor local youth who distinguish themselves. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen will start taking time during meetings to recognize city youth who distinguish themselves, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Monday.

“It’s time for us to reward the good student; we’ve got to be more positive now when it comes to our children,” he said. “I think when they (children) see others succeed they will learn to succeed and follow through. Let kids be mentors of themselves.”

Flaggs’ comments came after the board’s Monday meeting, where it recognized Kameron V. Jones, 20, whom Flaggs said became Vicksburg’s first professional minor league umpire at 19.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“We’re going to start recognizing some of our young people; we can’t keep punishing the good kids,” Flaggs said after introducing Jones. “We’ve got to start punishing those that are bad and those that won’t obey the law but at the same time, we’ve go to honor those that have paid the dues.”

Flaggs called Jones, a former member of the Vicksburg High School Baseball team and a 2020 Vicksburg High School graduate, a “pioneer.”

According to the resolution honoring Jones, he is a former Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Little League Umpire, a 2022 Top 10 Harry Wendelsedt Professional Umpire School graduate and a 2022 Major League Baseball Development Umpire graduate who signed his second professional umpiring contract in 2023 and is the youngest umpire from Mississippi to sign a minor league baseball umpire contract. He leaves for minor league spring training in Arizona Friday.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Historical markers to be unveiled in downtown Vicksburg on Friday

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand set to compete in 2023 season of ‘The Voice’

Sunset concert series starts this weekend at Vicksburg Convention Center

Sheriff’s Deputy involved in rollover wreck on Fisher Ferry Road

Print Article

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about severe weather this spring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar