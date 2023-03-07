City seeking community input for Youth Development efforts

Published 10:33 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

On Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m., the Youth Ad Hoc Committee will host a Community Input for Youth Development session. The meeting will be held at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St. 

The public can pose questions to committee members during this meeting. Those members include: 

  • Chief Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Department — Chairwoman 
  • Felicia Kent, CHAMPIONS-COVID-19 Advancing Health Literacy Project
  • Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg — Human Resources
  • Dr. Cedric Magee, Vicksburg Warren School District
  • Cindy McCarley, Good Shepherd Vicksburg
  • Rachel Hardy, Warren County Youth Court
  • Carla Sullivan-Sanders, Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center
  • Dexter Jones, Warren County
  • Joe Johnson, Central Mississippi Prevention Services
  • Dr. General Bryant, Travelers Rest Christian Academy

If you cannot attend in person, questions can be sent via Facebook Messenger to the City of Vicksburg Facebook page. 

