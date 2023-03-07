City seeking community input for Youth Development efforts Published 10:33 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

On Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m., the Youth Ad Hoc Committee will host a Community Input for Youth Development session. The meeting will be held at the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

The public can pose questions to committee members during this meeting. Those members include:

Chief Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Department — Chairwoman

Felicia Kent, CHAMPIONS-COVID-19 Advancing Health Literacy Project

Anessia Martin, City of Vicksburg — Human Resources

Dr. Cedric Magee, Vicksburg Warren School District

Cindy McCarley, Good Shepherd Vicksburg

Rachel Hardy, Warren County Youth Court

Carla Sullivan-Sanders, Medgar & Angela Scott Community Life Center

Dexter Jones, Warren County

Joe Johnson, Central Mississippi Prevention Services

Dr. General Bryant, Travelers Rest Christian Academy

If you cannot attend in person, questions can be sent via Facebook Messenger to the City of Vicksburg Facebook page.