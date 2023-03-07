Debra Diane McCoy-Coleman Published 10:32 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Ms. Debra Diane McCoy-Coleman passed away on March 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Travelers Rest Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. General Bryant, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with the family being present from 5 to 6 p.m. and at the church on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.