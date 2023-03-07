James (Jimmy) A. Cathey, Sr. Published 9:24 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

James (Jimmy) A. Cathey, Sr., passed away in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Jimmy was born in Vicksburg, Miss., on Dec. 5, 1940, to Mildred Cockrell Cathey and James Buck Cathey. Jimmy attended Gulf Coast Military Academy and graduated from St. Aloysius High School in 1958.

Jimmy enjoyed bowling and golfing, but baseball was the love of his life. He played in youth leagues through high school, becoming a county and state all-star player. As an adult, he played baseball and softball until he was in his forties.

He attended Auburn University and in 1962 graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. In his business career, he represented industrial equipment companies until his retirement in 2006.

After his retirement, Jimmy moved to Arlington where he worked part-time with Enterprise Rent-a-Car and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He also became a member of St. John the Apostle United Methodist Church.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Mona Morgan Cathey; children Risa Cathey Weaver (David), James A. “Beau” Cathey, Jr. (Dee), Valeria Cathey Johnson (Bud), and Rhonda Reaves Green; sister Jo Anna Cathey Langford; grandchildren Erica Efferson, Brandon Ingram, Austin Weaver, Hunter Johnson (Lily), Ryan Green, Reese Green, Jacob Green, John Weaver (Kim), Christa Browning (Andrew), eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Jane Cathey Wilkerson and Judy Cathey Grayson.

A graveside service will be held in Vicksburg on Saturday, March 11, at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held in Arlington on Monday, March 13, at St. John the Apostle United Methodist Church.