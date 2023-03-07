OH DONUTS: SUV drives into Chevron, Divine Donuts building on U.S. 61 North
Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023
1 of 3
An SUV crashed into the Suds and Smokes 3 convenience store on Highway 61 North on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle reportedly pulled into the parking lot to take a nap because they were feeling drowsy, then accidentally used the accelerator instead of the break on the vehicle. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
An SUV crashed into the Suds and Smokes 3 convenience store on Highway 61 North on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle reportedly pulled into the parking lot to take a nap because they were feeling drowsy, then accidentally used the accelerator instead of the break on the vehicle. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
An SUV crashed into the Suds and Smokes 3 convenience store on Highway 61 North on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle reportedly pulled into the parking lot to take a nap because they were feeling drowsy, then accidentally used the accelerator instead of the break on the vehicle. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
No injuries were reported after a motorist drove his SUV into the Chevron-Divine Donuts building in the 800 block of U.S. 61 North on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Vicksburg Police Department personnel on the scene, the driver of the SUV had stopped at the gas station to take a nap and ended up pressing the gas pedal instead of the brakes when he came to a stop. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained significant damage.