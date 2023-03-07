OH DONUTS: SUV drives into Chevron, Divine Donuts building on U.S. 61 North

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

No injuries were reported after a motorist drove his SUV into the Chevron-Divine Donuts building in the 800 block of U.S. 61 North on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Vicksburg Police Department personnel on the scene, the driver of the SUV had stopped at the gas station to take a nap and ended up pressing the gas pedal instead of the brakes when he came to a stop. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained significant damage.

