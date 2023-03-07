Patricia “Pat” Hunt Published 10:55 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Patricia Hunt never met a stranger. She was a kind and giving person. Her compassion enabled her to always see both sides of a story and offer unbiased advice. She was also a fighter. She survived cancer twice in her lifetime with very small odds. She put her best foot forward in any situation with a positive attitude. She built a lifelong business through only word of mouth by helping others with something she excelled at.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Hyle; her father, Jesse Pearson; sister, Judith; brother, Bruce; and her husband, Doug. She is survived by her companion, Lynn Weeks; her son, Douglas (Sharon); her daughters, Sandy, Lori and Danette (Charles); stepdaughter, Brandy (Duke); stepson, Carlos (Gina); two brothers, Richard (Kathy) and Neal (Jane), 18 grandchildren, 17.8 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She leaves behind so many family members and friends who will miss her dearly and will continue to learn and grow from the example she set during her lifetime. She asked that there not be a ceremony because she did not want to inconvenience anyone and in lieu of flowers or donations, please pass along an act of kindness for a stranger which would truly honor her memory.

