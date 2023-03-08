Carolyn White Hill Published 10:28 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Funeral services for Carolyn White Hill, 65, who died Monday, February 27, at the Claiborne County Medical Center will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Freedman Hall M.B. Church with Dr. H.B. Banks officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or our Facebook page @Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.