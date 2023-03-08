James Russell “Bro” Dorsey Published 10:32 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Funeral services for James Russell “Bro” Dorsey, 92, who died Thursday, March 2, at his residence will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Greater St. Mark M.B. Church with Rev. Barry Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the Springhill Church Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or our Facebook page @Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.