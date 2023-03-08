Old Post Files March 8, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

E.B. Booth returns from New York where he went with his father’s remains. • Rudolph Valentino is seen in “The Wonderful Chance” at the Alamo Theater. • William Quaritus builds a phonograph machine. • Julius Simmons and Louis Emmich leave for New Orleans. • Congressman J.W. Collier returns from Washington, D.C.

90 years ago: 1933

Henry Levy is elected president of the Long Lake Fishing Club for the 13th time. • The Warren County Negro Schools exhibit is held at Kings School. • Claude Holder dies.

80 years ago: 1943

A victory garden is being planted at All Saints’ College. • Capt. R.A. Street Jr. is here from Texas on a two-week leave.

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Lucy Smith, former resident, dies in Jackson. • Services are held for Mrs. John D. Evans Sr.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Martha G. Clark is a patient at Vicksburg Hospital. • Sister Mary Miriam Gallagher dies. • Fred McMurry stars in “Son of Flubber” at the Joy Theater. • Miss Theresa Cohn, Port Gibson resident, dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Herman Hossfeld Jr. announce the birth of a son, Herman III.

50 years ago: 1973

The Mississippi River at Vicksburg is expected to exceed flood stage, 43 feet, for the first time in 12 years. • Monsignor Michael J. McCarthy, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church from 1958 to 1967, dies at Mercy Hospital. • Nat. W. Bullard, a former city attorney who is now in private law practice, announces his candidacy for mayor. • A new edition of a cookbook, “Mississippi Mixin’s” by Vicksburg author Eva Davis, is just off the press.

40 years ago: 1983

C.C. Hunt, Christie Smith and Elizabeth Resta are models for McRae’s at Battlefield Mall. • Charlotte and Arnold Lumbley announce the birth of a daughter, Robin Lynn, on March 8.

30 years ago: 1993

An amphitheater will be added to Riverfront Park and a memorial to Black people’s contributions during the Civil War will be developed with $200,000 awarded to the park project. • Eli Foster dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Pamela and Vincent Durman open Lasting Impressions, a business offering rental equipment for parties and weddings. • Culkin Fire Department celebrates its 20th birthday with an open house. • Former Miss Vicksburg Melanie Sanders appears as a contestant on All American Girl, a 13-part series premiering on ABC network.

10 years ago: 2013

South Ward alderman candidate Don Miller submitted new qualifying papers to run as an independent after being told he likely would not be certified by local Democrats to run as a member of their party. • A teen accused of killing her stepmother has yet to receive a court-ordered competency evaluation.