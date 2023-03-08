Prep baseball roundup: Warren Central, PCA take losses; Tallulah Academy rolls past Briarfield Published 9:50 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Warren Central’s winning streak came to a too-sudden end.

Germantown scored twice in the first inning to build a lead it never relinquished, and Rhett Murphy allowed one hit in six scoreless innings as the Mavericks beat Warren Central 3-0 on Tuesday.

Warren Central (6-3) had its two-game winning streak snapped. Jack Wright had eight strikeouts in four innings pitched, but the Vikings only mustered two hits in the game. Blake Channell led off the game with a single, and their next hit did not come until Wright singled with two outs in the seventh inning.

Drew Harrison hit an RBI single and scored on a sacrifice fly in the first inning for Germantown (6-2). Hampton Ross added an RBI single in the third inning.

Warren Central will play its MHSAA Region 6-6A opener Friday against Northwest Rankin, at home at 7 p.m.

Manchester Academy 11, Porter’s Chapel 3

Ty Walton went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Mills Paul was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Manchester Academy topped Porter’s Chapel Academy.

Manchester scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-2 lead. Brodey Walker hit an RBI single, and two more runs scored on an error and a balk.

PCA pitcher Gage Palmer had eight strikeouts in six innings, but allowed 11 runs — only six earned — and 11 hits. Palmer also reached base twice and scored two runs.

John Wyatt Massey went 2-for-3 with one RBI for the Eagles, and Chase Hearn also brought in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

PCA and Manchester will play again Thursday at 6 p.m., at Porter’s Chapel.

Tallulah Academy 19, Briarfield 5

Dee Morgan and Hayes Hopkins both had three hits and two RBIs, and scored four runs each to lead Tallulah Academy to a rout of Briarfield Academy.

J.T. McDaniel was 2-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, and also had seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched for the Trojans.

Tallulah (6-2) scored 12 runs in the first three innings and never trailed. It finished with 17 hits, with six players recording more than one. Landry Tweedle had three hits and scored three runs, Wyatt Bedgood was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Brayson Mordon had two hits and scored twice.

Tallulah Academy will host Riverfield Academy Thursday at 6 p.m., and plays at Porter’s Chapel Academy in Vicksburg on Friday.