Simple and small gardening are topics for Spring Hill program Published 5:15 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Sandy Havard, a master gardener and extension agent with the Mississippi State University Extension Service Office in Vicksburg, will present a program on gardening Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Spring Hill M.B. Church, 815 Mission 66.

“Sandy will be sharing her expertise in gardening; our goal is a healthier community,” said Erma Edwards, one of the program’s organizers. She said Havard’s program will include a discussion on growing plants in pots and growing plants in small gardens.

A resident of Bolton, Havard has been an agent with the Extension Service since 2016. She has an associate’s degree from Hinds Community College and a bachelor’s degree in poultry science and a master’s in agribusiness management from Mississippi State University.

Besides the program, door prizes and seeds will be given away. For more information, call Erma Edwards at 601-831-8063 or Pat Powell at 601-529-5335.