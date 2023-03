Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Vicksburg High pitcher Braylon Green threw a two-hit shutout and had six strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Natchez on Monday.

Green has 16 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched this season. He alsohas a .368 batting average, with five doubles, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored.

The Gators (3-5) play at Greenville Friday at 6 p.m.