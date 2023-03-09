Carolyn Marie Green Banks

Published 9:44 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Carolyn Marie Green Banks are to be held on Saturday, March 11 in the Mt. Zion #1 M. B Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Johnny Williams officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.  Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. 

Carolyn Marie Green banks passed away on Thursday, March 2 in Murfreesboro, TN following a brief illness. She was 68.  

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Moore and Alberta Sonneville; her brothers, James L. Moore, Alonzo Green, and Leonard Moore.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Banks, Sr. of Murfreesboro, TN; her son, Henry Banks, Jr.; her daughters, Catavia Banks and Cassandra Young both of Murfreesboro, TN; her sisters, Connie Smith of Indianapolis, IN and Catherine Gray of Vicksburg, and five grandchildren.

 

