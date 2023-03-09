City meetings temporarily move to Vicksburg Convention Center Published 2:04 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at the Vicksburg Convention Center while workers upgrade the boardroom at the Robert M. Walker Building beginning April 1 and lasting seven weeks.

“They’re going to re-do the boardroom — modernize it,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said.

According to information from the city, the board will meet at the convention center on April 3, 10, 17 and 25 and on May 1, 10 and 15.

The move marks the second time the board has relocated to the convention center. The board in August 2012 was forced with five other city departments to relocate from the then-City Hall Annex because of problems with the building’s roof.

The annex was closed after city officials received a structural engineer’s report that the building’s roof presented severe structural problems. According to a summary of the engineer’s report, the trusses and beams supporting the roof’s rafters were in poor shape and the trusses were not adequately anchored to the walls or columns that supported them and had deteriorated from water damage.