City of Vicksburg seeking bids for water plant improvements

Published 11:29 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By John Surratt

The city's water treatment facility located on Haining Road. (Courtland Wells/Vicksburg Post, file photo)

Vicksburg’s water treatment plant on Haining Road could soon be getting some upgrades.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday approved advertising the estimated $2.1 million project for bids to improve the plant’s capacity and install another water well at the plant. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the project is being funded through a state infrastructure loan.

According to a proposal from Houston, Texas-based Trilogy Engineering, the project involves installing two parallel lines adjacent to two existing lines between the clarifier and filter; a backwash pump at the plant’s existing location and a new on-site groundwater well installation on the plant property.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The improvements were included in a July 2021 report on the city’s water system. The board hired Trilogy to perform an assessment of the city’s water system after the February 2021 ice storm that shut the system down.

When the report was presented, David Peters, senior project manager for Trilogy, said the plant has the capacity of treating up to 16 million gallons of water per day but the pipes carrying water to the plant’s clarifier, which is used to soften the water during the treatment process by mixing lime during the process, developed deposits and are constricted, reducing the plant’s maximum capacity to 10 or 11 MGD.

“We’re trying to go from 11 million gallons a day to about 21-22 million gallons a day and a new well,” Flaggs said. “This will clear us for the port.”

He said the city also has money to build another water tower in south Vicksburg, but that will be done later.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Corps of Engineers begins Phase I flood fight activities in Mississippi Valley

Hargrave, Wilson to wed in Vicksburg

NOT YOUR AVERAGE PUPPET SHOW: ‘Avenue Q’ set to open March 17 at the Strand

City meetings temporarily move to Vicksburg Convention Center

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will you watch Miss Mississippi 2021 Holly Brand on “The Voice”?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar