Donald Ray Goldsberry Published 9:48 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

(Sept. 20, 1958 — March 3, 2023)

The Family of Mr. Donald Ray Goldsberry would like to announce the Celebration of Life Service. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Springhill M.B. Church at 11 a.m. Rev. Barry Thompson will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 10, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Barnes Chapel and Mortuary Service. All Covid-19 Guidelines will be followed.