Hargrave, Wilson to wed in Vicksburg

Dr. Geraldine Brown of Vidalia, La. announces the engagement of her daughter, Joyce Hargrave to Timmy Wilson of Vicksburg, son of the late Joseph Wilson and the late Annie Wilson.

Miss Hargrave is the daughter of the late Johnny Brown Jr. and Anna Sewell.

The bride-elect is a 1995 graduate of Natchez High School, a 2010 graduate of Colin Community College and a 2013 graduate of Alcorn School of Nursing, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Miss Hargrave is the CEO and owner of God Sent Homecare Service, LLC, Godsent Healthcare Staffing Agency, LLC, Heartbeats of America Facility CPR Training, LLC and Caring Angels Uniforms and Medical Supplies, LLC.

The prospective groom is a 1988 graduate of Vicksburg High School and a 2023 graduate of Co-Lin Community College, where he received a truck driving certification.

Mr. Wilson is the owner of Wilson’s Trucking and Axemen Professional Tree Service, LLC.

The wedding will be held at 3 p.m. on March 18, 2023, at the Vicksburg Event and Business Center, 2321 Washington St. A reception will follow at the same location.