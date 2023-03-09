Hargrave, Wilson to wed in Vicksburg
Published 2:22 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023
Dr. Geraldine Brown of Vidalia, La. announces the engagement of her daughter, Joyce Hargrave to Timmy Wilson of Vicksburg, son of the late Joseph Wilson and the late Annie Wilson.
Miss Hargrave is the daughter of the late Johnny Brown Jr. and Anna Sewell.
The bride-elect is a 1995 graduate of Natchez High School, a 2010 graduate of Colin Community College and a 2013 graduate of Alcorn School of Nursing, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Miss Hargrave is the CEO and owner of God Sent Homecare Service, LLC, Godsent Healthcare Staffing Agency, LLC, Heartbeats of America Facility CPR Training, LLC and Caring Angels Uniforms and Medical Supplies, LLC.
The prospective groom is a 1988 graduate of Vicksburg High School and a 2023 graduate of Co-Lin Community College, where he received a truck driving certification.
Mr. Wilson is the owner of Wilson’s Trucking and Axemen Professional Tree Service, LLC.
The wedding will be held at 3 p.m. on March 18, 2023, at the Vicksburg Event and Business Center, 2321 Washington St. A reception will follow at the same location.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
