Published 3:56 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Pamela Mahoney Cook, age 81, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was born in Vicksburg and attended SFXA graduating in 1960. She and her family resided in Houma, LA for 36 years.

Pamela is survived by her sons, Wayne Allen Cook, Jr., Christopher Terrence McLain Cook and wife Rhonda, Mark Ashley Cook; grandchildren, Madeline Alana Edwards Cook, Jared Elijah Cook, Emersyn Mahoney Cook, Clare Mendel Cook, Kaci Annabel Cook, Reese Ashley Cook, Ryleigh Grace Cook; sisters, Colleen Mahoney Wells, Karen Mahoney Pope; brother, Kevin Anders Mahoney.

Pamela is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Allen Cook, Sr.; parents, Louis Frank Mahoney and Ann Salmon Mahoney; brothers, Michael Alexander Mahoney, Sr., John Ashley Mahoney, Terrence Anthony Mahoney.

Pam traveled extensively with her husband who worked for Shell Oil during which time they lived in Scotland, Cameroon, and Syria. Pam took great pride in her culinary skills serving beautiful meals for her family and friends. She loved her boys but oh how she loved her grandchildren. They affectionately called her Pammie.

Pam was an active parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and participated in the Ellendale Rosary Group. Pam was a member of Habitat for Humanity and helped prepare meals for the Bunk House. For a time, Pam was a real estate agent for Patterson Real Estate. Pam also continued her education at Nichols State University and completed the LIMEX at Loyola University in New Orleans.

Service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m.