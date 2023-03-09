Warren County Land Records Feb. 27 to March 6 Published 1:13 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Feb. 27 to March 6

Warranty Deeds

*Roby L. Barnes to PCM Real Estate LLC, Lot 1, Hennessey Heights.

*Kam Properties LLC to SNL Company LLC to Karie Boyd, Lot 19, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey No. 3.

*Gerald K. Gelston and Barbara M. Gelston to Mark Eric Brown and Brenda Gelston Brown, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Thomas C. Runnels and Deborah B. Runnels to Bailey Cheyenne Brown and Lee Hampton Middleton, Lots 6, Turner Subdivision.

*Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Cheryl Caygle, Part of Lot 1, Springfield.

*Genoa Williams Jr. to Cottage Homes for America, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Country Club Development Inc to David Brewer Inc, Lot 30, Falcon Ridge Part 3.

*J. Fred Farrell and Angela Kay M. Farrell to John Fredic Farrell Trustee and the John Fredric Farrell Revocable Trust, Part of Lot 6, Chapel Hill Subdivision.

*Jeffers Properties LLC to Patrick D. Flagg, Lot 1, Broadmoor Subdivision-Resurvey of Lot 1 to 4.

*Jason King and Hope King to The Green Family Trust — 2013, Lots 18 to 24, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Walter W. Heigle Jr. to Walter W. Heigle Jr. and Gwendolyn Diane Heigle, Lots 201, Openwood Plantations No. 5.

*Wanda Lynn (Walker) Masters to Sylvester Walker, Block 52, East ½ of Lot 264, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Billy C. Safley Trustee and Billy C. and Helen E. Safley Revocable to Bruce Chad Williams, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Karie Boyd to Cadence Bank, Lot 19, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey No. 3.

*Karie Boyd to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 19, Hawkins Subdivision Resurvey No. 3.

*Bailey Cheyenne Brown and Lee Hampton Middleton to Trustmark Nation Bank, Lot 6, Turner Subdivision.

*Bucktail Investments LLC to First South Farm Credit ACA, Part of Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 2 East; Part of Southwest ¼ of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

* James E. (Edward) Wiltcher and Josephine Gayle Wiltcher to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*John H. Caldwell to RiverHills Bank, Lot 26, Wildwood No. 1.

*Cheryl Caygle to Open Mortgage LLC, Block 1, Part of Lot 1, Springfield.

*David J. Lyons and Ashleigh Nicole Lyons to Cornerstone Home Lending, Part of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Patrick D. Flagg to Hope Federal Credit Union, Lot 1, Broadmoor Subdivision-Resurvey of Lot 1 to 4.

*Gaishan Realty Services and Properties LLC to IL Lending LLC, Lot 26, Greenbrier Subdivision.

*SLS Properties LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 West.

*Haley Marie Mims and Judson Parker Mims to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 5 East.

*John E. Vaughn and Vicki Vaughn to Pike National Bank, Lots 31, Shoreline Estates No. 4.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 6, Golden Triangle.

Marriage Licenses

*Larry Benny Chambliss, 62, Mississippi, to Tiffany Patrice Chocolate, 50, Mississippi.

*John Michael Lelonek, 21, Mississippi, to Elaina Jeanette Pugh, 21, Mississippi.

*Alfred Charles Johnson, 59, Mississippi, to Darlene Pearl Jackson, 56, Mississippi.

*Christopher Martin Shackleford, 23, Mississippi, to Morgan Krysty Lathrom, 22, Michigan.

*Jeremy Allen Passaro, 28, Louisiana, to Carole Shree Roberts, 37, Mississippi.