Zelma Lee Woodson Published 9:30 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Funeral services for Zelma Lee Woodson will be held on Saturday, March 11 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Reginald Robinson officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation shall be held on Friday, March 10 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Zelma Lee Woodson passed away on Thursday, March 2 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 80 years old. She had worked as a cab driver and had attended Morning Star 7th Day Adventist Church where she was a mother of the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lilly May Woodson; her daughters, Janice Woodson and Irma Faye Woodson; her brothers, Clarence Johnson, Manny Johnson and Johnny Woodson, and Burt Woodson; her sisters, Lilly B. Woodson, Ruby Jackson and Georgia Wilson.

She is survived by her two sons Melvin Woodson of Cleveland, OH and Kevin Woodson of Covington, LA; her brothers, Leon Woodson and Joe Woodson both of Vicksburg, and her sisters, Robert Stamps, Alberta Wildee, Doris Lee and Juanita Byrd all of Vicksburg, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.