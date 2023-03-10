Bayou leaves Flashes bummed Published 10:16 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

The end of a tough week for St. Aloysius’ baseball team did not offer much relief.

J.R. Isler and Spencer Hardin drove in two runs apiece, and Bayou Academy beat St. Aloysius 12-6 on Friday.

It was the Flashes’ third loss in two days, after they were swept by Indianola Academy in a doubleheader Thursday. St. Al gave up 30 walks and 36 runs in the three losses.

The Flashes did jump out to an early lead on Friday. Carson Smith hit an RBI single and later scored on a hit batter with the bases loaded to help the Flashes to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Bayou, however, scored all of its runs from the fourth inning on to blow the game open. The Colts got two runs each in the fourth and seventh innings, and four runs in both the fifth and sixth.

Among the run-scoring plays for Bayou were four walks with the bases loaded. St. Al also committed five errors that led to six unearned runs.

Smith finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for St. Al (2-6), and Keller Bradley was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.