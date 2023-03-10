Flaggs considering making juvenile curfew permanent

Published 1:56 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By John Surratt

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he wants to consider making the city’s juvenile curfew permanent.

The mayor on Jan. 31 instituted the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew “until further notice” as a way to curb juvenile violence after the Jan. 30 shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. He also established a committee to look at ways to address juvenile violence.

His comments about making the curfew permanent came as the board prepared to extend it another month.

“I’m serious; I’m looking at making it permanent,” he said. “I’m just telling you it’s working. We have had about four violations, and it gives us another reason to look at kids that are out.

“I don’t see what’s going to be the harm,” he said. “It has all the exemptions for kids that just have to be out for medical reasons, work, or school activity. I think it’s worth it; I like it.”

 

