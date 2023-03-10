Kennith L. Humphrey Published 9:23 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Funeral services for Kennith L. Humphrey are to be held on Sunday, March 12. Visitation will be held for family only on Sunday from 11 a.m. Graveside services are open to family and friends will be held at noon in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Kenneth L. Humphrey passed away on Thursday, March 2 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 57. He was a self-employed artist and served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Mack Tolliver and his sisters, Willette Jones, Laura Keyes, Carolyn Tolliver and William Tolliver, Jr.

He is survived by his two daughters, Gabrielle Humphrey of Chicago, IL and Elizabeth Humphrey of Delaware; his mother, Mary Bell Humphreys of Aurora, CO; his brothers, William Humphries of Los Angeles, CA, David Humphrey of Vicksburg, Willie Peaches of Vicksburg and Eric Jones of Madison, MS; his sisters, Ana Tolliver of Gulfport, MS, Patricia Tolliver of Vicksburg, Linda Tolliver and Debra Tolliver of Lafayette, LA and Glenda Jackson of Aurora, CO and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others including the Tolliver and Jones families and his fiancé Gwen Conners of Vicksburg.