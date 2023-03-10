Malissie Erves Published 12:47 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Mrs. Malissie Erves of Vicksburg, MS transitioned peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 7, 2023. She was 92 years old. She married her first love, Reverend Willie Erves Sr., on February 18, 1951. They were married for 59 years until his death in 2010.

Mrs. Erves was beautiful, deep down to her soul. She was beautiful for the sparkle in her eyes, for her sweet smile, loving spirit, and for making people feel valued. Mrs. Erves took profound joy in being a mother to her ten daughters and four sons. She was her children’s most ardent supporter and protector, showering them with unconditional and unwavering love.

As a former teacher and director for Mississippi Action for Progress (Headstart), Mrs. Erves shaped young minds and equipped generations of children, giving them their start in life. Mrs. Erves was a gifted pianist. She learned to play the piano at the age of nine and by the age of 11, she was playing for various churches. She enjoyed gardening, especially caring for roses. She also loved canning jellies and fruits. Mrs. Erves was known in the community for sharing her delicious cakes and sweet potato pies.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Willie Erves, Sr.; her parents, Arthur and Cleopatra Pearson; her son, John Erves; a granddaughter, LeJulia White; two son-in-laws, Roy A. White and Jimmy L. Price.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories thirteen children, Willie Erves Jr. (Natalie), Cynthia Erves Price, Mary Erves Lacey ( Sylvester), Lois Erves Gaines (George), Eleanor Erves White, Fredonia Erves Wilder (Rufus), Jeannie Erves-Burrs (Kenneth), Janie Erves-Brown (Ronnie), Dorothy Erves, Jimmy Erves (Latana), Cleopatra Erves, Arlene Erves-Williams (Derek), Enoch Erves (Tamekia); a loving step-daughter, Williene Wilson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters, and other relatives.

A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Erves on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah M.B. Church (Hickory Tree) located at 2700 Bovina Cutoff Road in Vicksburg, MS. Public visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home, 2102 Clay Street in Vicksburg, MS on March 13, 2023, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.