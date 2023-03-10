Missy Gators head into spring break with a victory Published 10:28 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

The Vicksburg Missy Gators earned the right to celebrate a bit on spring break.

Amari Johnson went 2-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored, and Lili Kistler pitched a four-inning shutout as the Missy Gators finished the first half of their softball season with a 13-0 rout of Cleveland Central.

Vicksburg (5-8) won two of its last three games heading into spring break, and can officially clinch the MHSAA Region 4-5A championship by beating Jim Hill in its next game on March 21. Vicksburg won its first meeting this season with Jim Hill 21-0.

Johnson’s RBI single in the second inning helped the Missy Gators take a 3-0 lead on Cleveland Central, and then they opened it up with 10 runs in the bottom of the third.

Cleveland Central committed three errors in the third inning. Trinity McGloster also hit an RBI double for Vicksburg, and Avery Van Norman had an RBI single.

Jordan Grace also had two RBIs, while McGloster and Jamia Grace scored two runs apiece.

Kistler allowed three hits and no walks in the run-rule shortened game. She finished with five strikeouts.