Old Post Files March 10, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. H.B. Cook dies. • Services are held for Mrs. Felix Mahin. • Mrs. William Dunning is visiting in Baton Rouge. • Mary Lou Oates and O.B. Rogers Jr. are married in Memphis.

90 years ago: 1933

George P.H. Rector dies. • Charles S. Wright passes away. • Mrs. Helen Pierce returns from Atlanta, where she has been visiting friends.

80 years ago: 1943

Joseph Short Sr. is a patient at the Sanitarium. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Noblin. • Majorie Sanderson leaves for New York City for duty with the Waves. • Bo Wilkerson is elected president of the City Club.

70 years ago: 1953

The Kiwanis Club adopts resolutions commending the Board of Supervisors and the Vicksburg Bridge Commission for reducing tolls on the Vicksburg bridge. • Services are held for John H. Banks. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Habig announce the birth of a daughter, Tina, on March 10.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Stribling announce the birth of a son, Carl, on March 15. • Mr. and Mrs. R.D. Gage of Port Gibson are vacationing in Jamaica. • R.R. Chichester, Edwards resident, passes away.

50 years ago: 1973

The Mississippi River is at 40.8 feet and Sheriff Paul Barrett reports water coming into the Long Lake community. • Mrs. W.H. Parson and Miss Compton visit Mrs. E.L. Brien in Brookhaven.

40 years ago: 1983

Among models for the spring and summer fashion show at Battlefield Mall are Susan Mims, Jamey Baxter and Jeremy Baxter, and some cast members from “Gold in the Hills.” • Robert Benjamin Hearn III is one. • Mrs. Pearlie Thomas dies.

30 years ago: 1993

Executives from Vicksmetal Corp. show their appreciation to the community with a $20,000 check to the Vicksburg Warren School District. • Soil conservationist Charles Curtis is presented a commendation by Warren County Board of Supervisors President Richard George. • Daisy B. Henley dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Bowmar Elementary GATES students present an adaptation of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” • Rebecca S. Athow is named to the 2002-2003 edition of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. • Charles Henry “Charlie” Brown II celebrates his first birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

Manager Kati Atkins and owners Danielle Warnock and Stephanie Paxton stand in their new business, Panoplee, a women’s boutique on Wisconsin Ave.