Softball roundup: Warren Central rolls, Vicksburg falls in Thursday games Published 9:32 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Warren Central’s softball team cruised into spring break with an easy victory.

Madison Pant pitched a two-hit shutout, and also went 2-for-3 with one RBI at the plate as the Lady Vikes hit the halfway point of their season with a 12-0 rout of Ridgeland on Thursday.

Pant’s RBI single in the top of the first inning helped stake Warren Central to a 4-0 lead, and they blew the game open by scoring seven runs in the third.

Adalyn Anderson and Zion Harvey both hit two-run singles in the third inning. Both players finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Mary Evelyn Hossley doubled twice and scored three runs, and Jenn Smith went 2-for-2 with an RBI single and two runs scored.

Pant pitched all four innings of the run-rule shortened game. She allowed two hits and no walks, and had five strikeouts.

Warren Central (6-5) won for the third time in four games as it headed into an extended break. It won’t play again until March 18 at the Brookhaven tournament, and then plays Wesson on March 20. Its MHSAA Region 6-6A opener is March 23 at Pearl.

Loyd Star 9, Vicksburg 5

Carson Hughey hit an inside-the-park home run, Adi Holcomb went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Loyd Star (6-1) used two big innings to beat Vicksburg High on Thursday.

Loyd Star scored three runs in the second inning and six in the third to take a 9-2 lead and then kept the Missy Gators at bay. Vicksburg had the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth inning and only scored two runs, on a single by Jordan Grace.

Grace finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Avery Van Norman was 2-for-3 with a double. Lili Kistler also hit an RBI double for Vicksburg (4-8).

Vicksburg hosts Cleveland Central Friday at 6:15 p.m., and then is off for spring break until March 21 when it plays at home vs. Jim Hill.