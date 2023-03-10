St. Aloysius, Warren Junior announce 2023-24 cheerleading rosters

Published 6:48 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

St. Aloysius cheerleaders root on the Flashes during a football game in 2022. The school recently announced the rosters for both the cheer team and the Flashettes dance team for the 2023-24 school year. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)

Two local cheerleading teams recently announced their rosters for the 2023-24 school year.

St. Aloysius will have 18 cheerleaders and a dozen members of its Flashettes dance team next year.

Making the cheer team were James Powell, McKenzie Cole, Laiken Leist, Crawley Haller, Taryn Lusby, Madalyn Kavanaugh, Briley Lott, Stella Buckner, Christian Harris, Gracie Griggs, Mallory Hobson, Julia Moberley, Lilli Perniciaro, Kinley Lott, Hendrix Eldridge, Sarah Beth Johnston, Carrie Wood and Maddie Rice.

The 2023-24 Flashettes will be Marley Gibellino, Caroline Ponder, Raigen Smith, Megan Theriot, Elizabeth Bednar, Hayden Bell, Olivia Larsen, Farrell Roberson, Ryan Hadley Grey, Helena Wallace, Sawyer McCain and Grace Windham.

Warren Central Junior High also announced the 18 members of its 2023-24 cheerleading team.

Making the squad were Mary Clell Alred, Samantha Bailey, Alyssa Banks, Natalie Downs, Mari Kynlea Ferguson, Peyton Funches, Nar’Khali Gray, Hallie Hendrix, London King, Laken Lee, McKinley Owen, Kauri Sanders, Addison Smith, Charli Stauts, McKenzie Strickland, Kynsleigh Thomason, Kecionna Ward and Malley Young.

