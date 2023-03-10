Tallulah Academy beats Porter’s Chapel with late-inning surge Published 9:49 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

For the second Friday in a row, a late-inning surge determined the outcome of a baseball game between Porter’s Chapel Academy and Tallulah Academy.

This time, though, the result was flipped.

Dee Morgan hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning, and then Tallulah Academy scored four runs in the seventh to beat Porter’s Chapel 6-1.

Morgan and Hayes Hopkins both finished with two RBIs, and Hopkins also pitched a complete game.

Hopkins allowed an unearned run in the first inning, then kept PCA (6-6) off the board the rest of the way. He finished with five strikeouts as the Trojans (8-2) avenged a 10-1 loss to the Eagles last week. In that first meeting, PCA scored 10 runs in the sixth inning. This time, it was Tallulah’s turn to push ahead late.

Morgan’s RBI double in the top of the sixth put Tallulah ahead 2-1. In the seventh, three walks, two hit batters and a two-run single by Hopkins led to four runs that pushed the lead to 6-1.

PCA pitcher Zach Ashley gave up all three walks and hit one batter to spoil an otherwise strong outing. The left-hander had 13 strikeouts and only allowed two hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Chase Hearn was 2-for-2 with one RBI for the Eagles as well.

Porter’s Chapel will play at home-and-home series vs. Park Place Christian Academy, Monday in Vicksburg and Tuesday in Pearl. With both schools out for spring break, both games will begin at 2 p.m.

Tallulah Academy plays at home vs. Briarfield Monday at 6 p.m., and is at Riverfield Tuesday at 6 p.m.