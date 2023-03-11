Old Post Files March 11, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

E.G. Parish gets the contract to build the new high school on Cherry Street for $196,267. • W.A. Stanton is an architect. • Mrs. John A. Johnston is recovering from surgery. • Gorman Schaffers is on the sick list. • Mrs. Emma Crabtree dies. • Daisy Reddish is now the Saenger Theater cashier. • George and Will Edwards Booth are ill with measles.

90 years ago: 1933

John Jabour is in St. Louis. • E.H. Buelow speaks at the meeting of the I.C. Supervisors Club. • “State Fair,” starring Will Rogers, shows at the Saenger Theater.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. W.C. Porter is a patient at the Infirmary. • John Hicks Lauderdale sends word of his safe arrival in North Africa. • Capt. Frank Pajerski is promoted to the rank of major.

70 years ago: 1953

Walter Kennedy, former resident, dies in Louisville, Ky. • Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Gay announce the birth of a son, Keith, on March 16. • Bing Crosby and Bob Hope star in “Road to Bali” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater.

60 years ago: 1963

The two observation towers in the Vicksburg National Military Park are demolished. • Services are held for Edward Hale, a Yazoo City resident. • Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Bodron announce the birth of a son, Larry on March 15.

50 years ago: 1973

John McCall is recognized as an academically superior student at Mississippi College. • Samuel T. Logan, safety engineer for the Lower Mississippi Valley Division, Mississippi River Commission, retires after nearly 40 years. • People are evacuating the Long Lake area and water from the rising Yazoo is near the pavement level on the road to the community.

40 years ago: 1983

Clint Truesdell is five. • John Killebrew is ordained a deacon at Trinity Baptist Church.

30 years ago: 1993

Annabelle and Belle Fleur, two homes never before included, are among the 12 that will be featured during the 1993 Vicksburg Spring Pilgrimage. • Services are held for Terry Donnell Wright. • Ellen Durst celebrates her fourth birthday. • Fredrick Duncan and Shaundra Martin of Tallulah announce the birth of a son, Fre’Shaun Donte, on March 8.

20 years ago: 2003

L&H Shoe Repair opens at 2100 Washington St. • The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau is accepting resumes for the first Vicksburg Miss Hospitality. • Vicksburg Tallulah Regional Airport adds an apron as part of its 10th anniversary celebration.

10 years ago: 2013

Two houses on Mississippi 465 that suffered extensive flood damage numerous times over the past two decades were demolished. • A downtown fire raged for more than two hours destroying one building and heavily damaging two others.