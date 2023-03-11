VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Rebecca Sigh volunteers to better Vicksburg Published 2:00 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week volunteers with Vicksburg Main Street, Rebecca Sigh. Sigh is a Vicksburg native and is the mother of two children, Clayton and Anna Kate. She currently works at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Budget Analyst and is also the manager of the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market.

How did you hear about the program?

Before I started a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, I was the assistant director of the Vicksburg Main Street Program. I always enjoyed the fast pace environment the Vicksburg Main Street Program provided. There were only two of us, Kim Hopkins and myself, fast pace was unavoidable but recruiting volunteers and including the volunteers in the program was all part of it. Working there allowed me to bring creativity, dedication, appreciation and involvement to Downtown Vicksburg as well as all of Vicksburg. Although there are only two employees for Vicksburg Main Street, there are so many people you meet and work with, and mostly all have a common interest, what are ways to better Vicksburg and how can we bring it all together? The dynamics of the program expand beyond event planning, the main focus is economic development so the events are just part of the overall. I am lucky enough to be part of it, I think I have always known that I thrived in that environment but it was not until I started volunteering that I truly understood the passion that I have, even in my current career I look for opportunities to encourage others to get involved and volunteer whether at our workplace or in the community. The value of volunteering and learning from your volunteer experiences is so important to me. Volunteering is a great way to get to know the Vicksburg community and appreciate it.

How long have you been volunteering?

I have been volunteering for almost 10 years now with the Vicksburg Main Street Program, as well as other organizations.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering?

I can’t think of a specific memory while volunteering, but I know that parade days are my favorite days to volunteer for! I look forward to parades every year, the preparation to have a parade takes a lot more than some would imagine, I love the whole process though. I have met such a diverse group of participants and I know who the “regulars” are that will participate every year. Sometimes that’s the only time I see them is at the parade line-up, but the enthusiasm we all have when we are all there is a like a big family reunion. We even have the same core team of parade marshalls, we all know how each other works and we all look forward to seeing each other. There are so many organizations and individuals you get to work with and on the day of the actual parade, you see it all come together. There is something special about how the community comes together for a parade, not just the day of the parade but the work leading up to it, including community members to be a part of it, it all takes a lot of work and to see it all come together all for enjoyment nothing more, just something to bring smiles and make fun memories.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Come on! There is definitely a place for you to volunteer in Vicksburg. You may discover a new passion, learn some life lessons, meet some awesome people and have fun!

What are some of your tasks while volunteering?

Coordination for parades, any and everything to help with Bricks & Spokes, create graphics, write award nominations, meet and greet events, assist with the Miss Mississippi Parade, recruit convertibles, recruit drivers, coordinate volunteer groups, really any and every task I am ready to step in and help!

What have you learned?

I have learned the value of teamwork and patience. Not everything can or will happen over night, some goals may take years to achieve, but that just makes it that much better when it finally does happen. I have truly enjoyed every experience good or bad that I have been given because it’s an opportunity to learn and better myself. I love Vicksburg because of the experiences I have had working with so many in the community, I am lucky to be able to stay involved and continue to thrive in my passions. Volunteer work can often be overlooked or so many do not realize the hard work people put in to accomplish something. The gratitude that you receive just by seeing a person smile or enjoy that event or win the award you worked so hard on makes it all worth it.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.