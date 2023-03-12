2023 All-County Basketball: Boys’ All-County team
Published 9:30 am Sunday, March 12, 2023
Vicksburg High senior guard Malik Franklin is the 2023 Vicksburg Post boys basketball Player of the Year. Franklin was also named Mr. Basketball for Class 5A by the MHSAA and averaged 15 points per game this season. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tyler Henderson
Vicksburg, Jr.
Sixth man came off the bench to average 11 points and 6 rebounds per game for the MHSAA Region 4-5A regular-season champs
Jaylin Jackson
Vicksburg, Jr.
Third member of Gators’ great backcourt averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 steals per game
Will Keen
St. Aloysius, Sr.
Three-year starter was a solid scorer and rebounder for the Flashes
Ty Mack
Porter’s Chapel, Jr.
Tough inside player put up 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.1 assists for the Eagles
Garrett Orgas-Fisher
Warren Central, Jr.
Strong presence in the post filled up the stat sheet with 9.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game
Noah Porter
Porter’s Chapel, Jr.
Porter’s Chapel’s point guard averaged 12.8 points and 4.0 assists per game ... good all-around player also had 2.8 steals and 3.8 rebounds per game
Lawson Selby
Porter’s Chapel, Sr.
MAIS All-Star led Porter’s Chapel with 18.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game ... also averaged 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals
Lazaveon Sylvester
Warren Central, Jr.
Made a big impact in his first season with the Vikings by averaging 13.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game
Gaylon Turner
Warren Central, Jr.
Vikings’ leading scorer dropped 17.1 points per game on opponents ... also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game
Davian Williams
Vicksburg, Jr.
Mississippi all-star led the Gators in scoring at 17 points per game ... outstanding guard also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game
Each year, The Vicksburg Post selects the top local athletes in a number of sports for its All-County teams. Nine players were selected for the 2023 boys’ All-County basketball teams, led by Player of the Year Malik Franklin of Vicksburg High School.
Franklin averaged 15 points and 5 rebounds per game, and was selected Mr. Basketball for Class 5A by the Mississippi High School Activities Association. He led the Gators to a 28-4 record and the MHSAA Region 4-5A regular-season championship.
The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!
