2023 All-County Basketball: Boys’ All-County team Published 9:30 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

Each year, The Vicksburg Post selects the top local athletes in a number of sports for its All-County teams. Nine players were selected for the 2023 boys’ All-County basketball teams, led by Player of the Year Malik Franklin of Vicksburg High School.

Franklin averaged 15 points and 5 rebounds per game, and was selected Mr. Basketball for Class 5A by the Mississippi High School Activities Association. He led the Gators to a 28-4 record and the MHSAA Region 4-5A regular-season championship.

The other All-County players represented their schools — Vicksburg, Warren Central, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — well. Congratulations to all of them!